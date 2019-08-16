A-Ibom youths protest lack of electricity, barricade power station

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —ANGRY youths from Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have protested lack of public electricity supply to their communities, as they barricaded the Afaha Ube power transmission station, preventing workers access into the premises.

This has thrown the whole state capital, Uyo, and its environs into the darkness since Wednesday.

Also, the youths had on Wednesday protested to the office of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC, where they dropped a coffin in front of the premises which scared customers away.

Also read:

Speaking, Chairman of Atai Ibiaku Itam Village Council in Itu Local Government Area of the state, Chief Daniel Utuk said, “We entered into an agreement with the management of PHEDC a few months ago where they promised to give us light for four days in a week. But they did not keep to that agreement, that is why we decided to protest.”

Meanwhile, Mr John Onyi, Manager, Corporate Communications, PHEDC, blamed the youth forum for the outage in the state.

vanguard