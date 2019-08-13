A-Ibom govt berates Enang over comments on RUGA

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —Akwa Ibom State government has berated the Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Ita Enang, over recent comments on RUGA, advising him to tread the honourable path of upholding integrity as the interest of the state remains larger than any selfish interest.

The state government in a statement by Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, in a reaction to comment by Enang on a live radio programme regarding the controversial RUGA programme of the Federal Government, noted that such comments were capable of heating the polity as well as causing security breach in the state.

Enang had during a live interview on a private radio station in Uyo on Saturday, claimed that cows seen in Akwa Ibom State were owned by big men, who also employed the Fulani to manage them.

He further gave names of serving and former senators, national and state Houses of Assembly members, chairmen of councils, retired and serving soldiers, party chairmen, elders and leaders in the state as owners of the cows.

However reacting, Udoh said: “The comments made on a live radio programme may, on a cursory look, sound like another of his lame political gamesmanship but beyond that façade, it becomes a matter of grave concern when a man of his standing deliberately makes statements capable of heating up the polity in his home state and causing security breaches.

“The candid advice to our brother is that he should exhibit candour and tread the honourable path of upholding integrity, which is the hallmark of true Akwa Ibomites. There is life after political office. The interest of Akwa Ibom State is larger than any selfish and sycophantic political interest.

“It is unfortunate that Enang has chosen the dishonourable path of politically celebrating the death of his kinsmen instead of commiserating with them.”

Vanguard