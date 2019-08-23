As Nigerians were greeted with the news that the United States has uncovered a money laundering, fraud syndicate of 80 Nigerians, which it termed “historic”, there have been overwhelming reactions from the social media and it is of embarrassment, shock, irritation and disgust.

The 80-man fraud list has put Nigeria and indeed Nigerians on a dark spot on global map of integrity, denting an already fragile image among comity of nations.

The reactions among Nigerians underscores how big a blow this is to most populous black nation in the world.

80 Nigerians Arrested by FBI Nigerians: they have spoilt our reputation, they have spoilt our name Come what is OUR ?

Did you see Roviel there ?

I like the way FBI listed them with their botanical names and nomenclature so we don’t get confused — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) August 22, 2019

Until every foreign country bans Nigerians from entry before our eyes will clear. Only Nigerians robbed a bank in Dubai, now 80 Nigerians arrested in USA for cyber scam, many still awaiting death sentence in Asian countries for drug trafficking. Abeg who curse us. — nkem okwuhor (@NOkwuhor) August 22, 2019

This 80 Nigerians and their Aliases "Son of God"

"God is God "

" Mobility "

"Power" They sound very hilarious But how do you commit that grand scale of fraud in a name that takes the semblance of God 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/vuv0YlGfmC — Kingsomang (@kingsomang) August 22, 2019

Oh not again. 80 Nigerians. Is like invictus obi has started mentioning names o. It is now like a cartel of Fraudsters. FBI arrest another 80 nigerians.

I will post the names so you can check if your brother in the USA is among#Thread pic.twitter.com/pqBsEy6PNU — Naija savage replies (@SavageNaija1) August 22, 2019

80 Nigerians have muddied the water for 190million Nigerians. Shout out to all the #YoungNlegit individuals waking up at 4am everyday to make ends meet. If the arrest and prosecution of the 80 Nigerians would lead to redemption, God redeem the image of this nation for us. — Lawali🌹♥ (@official_dlaw) August 23, 2019

Omoh Among the 80 Nigerians there is alias 'Thank you Jesus'

Which kind life be this? pic.twitter.com/6tPXLSoJeF — 👑KinG ZiBeN #Ayo 🇳🇬 (@iamziben) August 22, 2019

I have never supported fraud and never will. I pray they arrest all the guilty ones amongst the 80 Nigerians indicted. They put it out in the open to let the whole world know its over to Nigeria to source for these citizens. FGs next line of action is very critical. — 🇨🇦Onyeisi Canada🇨🇦 (@Prinxcharles01) August 23, 2019

Aside these 80 Nigerians caught, there are still others doing same fraud in Yankee ooooh & won't learn their lessons now. Is it that there are no legit jobs in Yankee for these guys to do ni? Oh, wait! They want to turn to Bill Gates instantly!!! 🤦🤦🤦 — My name Ìs Austine… (@gabstine) August 23, 2019

