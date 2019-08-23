Breaking News
80 Nigerians indicted for fraud in US: Social media peeved as reactions flood in

4:29 am

As Nigerians were greeted with the news that the United States has uncovered a money laundering, fraud syndicate of 80 Nigerians, which it termed “historic”, there have been overwhelming reactions from the social media and it is of embarrassment, shock, irritation and disgust.

The 80-man fraud list has put Nigeria and indeed Nigerians on a dark spot on global map of integrity, denting an already fragile image among comity of nations.

The reactions among Nigerians underscores how big a blow this is to most populous black nation in the world.

Vanguard

 

