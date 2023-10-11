Reaction to Tyla’s ‘Water’ sparks comparison debate with Ayra Starr

By Adegboyega Adeleye

South African music star Tyla has performed her hit song ‘Water’ for the first time on live television with the video generating reactions on social media.

The footage of the South African diva performing the smash song at the BIANCA 2023 program was uploaded on Wednesday by ‘Charts Africa’ on X (previously known as Twitter), with a certain reaction drawing comparisons to Nigerian superstar singer, Ayra Starr.

Fans took to comparing the style of music and dance moves deployed by both singers with others disapproving the comparison.

Tyla, 21, and Ayra Starr, 21, previously worked on the song “Girl Next Door” in May, and Tyla expressed her delight at collaborating with the Afrobeats sensation.

I absolutely loved working with Ayra Starr on our new single, ‘Girl Next Door,’” Tyla said in a press release. “She’s such a talented artist, and I feel like our energies really came together to create something special. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

On Wednesday, Charts Africa posted: “Tyla performing #Water for the first time on live television.”

Tyla is who Ayra Starr thinks she is.



The comparison, however, started when @_dhemii said:

“Tyla is who Ayra Starr thinks she is.”

@anthony_fedora replied:

“Ayra Starr is exactly who she thinks she is, g** with that downplaying another person in other to elevate another.

You can admire Tyla without trying to put an equally beautiful and talented Ayra Starr down.”

@AbiodunRaphiat alao said: “Nigerians and their insecurity attitude, why are you comparing your artist to SAans artists. Always looking for rivalry in everything,

Tyla is not copying your Ayra star

Tyla is a queen on her own 👑 and she’s gonna shine for a very long time.”

@smilenelisa commented:

“Y’all are so weird Ayra Starr is one of the few artists that has always hyped Tyla before she blew up don’t try and pit these two talented ladies against each other, anyway stream Girl next door by Tyla ft Ayra Starr.”

@pinkyswearand1 posted:

“Two bad bees can co-exist and we love them equally . Tyla is who she thinks she is and Ayra Starr is also who she thinks she is and personally I and a whole lot of other people love them like that.”

@BryanJustin7 posted a video of Tyla and Aura singing together with the caption: “Tyla & Ayra ♨️”

@Ellsx_ said:

“Ayra and tyla are like the same to me lmaoo just different skin tones and accents. African baddies 😮‍💨”

‘Water’ by Tyla

Tyla recently made Billboard Hot 100 history which is her first career entry on the chart as she becomes the youngest South African musician to appear on the list which is the most popular music ranking chart in the US, published weekly.

The viral hit song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, after trending for several weeks on TikTok as Water is the first solo song by a South African musician to appear on the chart since jazz legend Hugh Masekela’s Grazing in the Grass 55 years ago.

The TikTok dance challenge has also popularised the South African Bacardi dance routine to a global audience.

“Tyla debuts at number 67 on this week’s Hot 100. It is her first career entry on the chart,” US music and entertainment magazine Billboard, which compiles the list, said on Monday, ahead of the release of the week’s list.

Tyla also reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m a South African girl born and raised in Johannesburg. This is crazy,” she said.

Released in July, Water started gaining popularity in August when Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, started sharing TikTok videos of herself dancing to it.

The song fuses a mix of genres, including Afrobeats, pop, R&B, and Amapiano, a South African style of electronic dance music.

Water has so far surpassed 3.6 million views on YouTube and attracted 10.7 million monthly Spotify listeners for Tyla.

Water has also ranked on other music charts in the US and UK, including the Billboard Afrobeats and R&B charts.