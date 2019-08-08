8 junior cyclists off to Germany for world championship

A 13-man cycling delegation left Abuja yesterday to attend the World Junior Cycling Track Championship in Frankfurt, Germany which runs from today to August 18, 2019, the technical director of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, CFN, Bashir Mohammed has disclosed.

The delegation led by the CFN president, Chief Giandomenico Massari is made up of eight cyclists, four male and female each as well as two coaches, Emmanuel Onasanya and Joy Omevoh.

READ ALSO:

The four male cyclists are Temple Okeyah and Vitalis, both of who won medals at the recently held African Cup Track Cycling held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium velodrome in Abuja as well as Shedrack Igubor and Timileyin Johnson.

Leading the female riders are two gold medalists at the African Track Championship, Mary Samuel and Tawakalt Yekeem who are joined by Grace Ayuba and Happiness Ernest. The team are expected back in the country on August 19.

VANGUARD