61-yr-old man found dead inside car

By Evelyn Usman

A 61-year-old man was found dead inside a Toyota Camry car in Obalende area of Lagos, weekend.

This is just as a 35-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance yesterday, at Ijanikin area of the state.

Eyewitnesses said a gold-coloured Toyota Camry car with number plates BEN 231 CB, parked around Obalende at about 5.30p.m. became suspicious when it did not move from its position.

On further checks, curious motorists discovered that the driver was motionless, consequent upon which policemen from Onikan Division were invited.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Immediately the scene was visited, the door was forced opened and it was discovered that the man had given up the ghost. Family of the deceased was quickly contacted via his phone.

“The name of the deceased was revealed by the family as Adebekun Olusegun Samuel and that he had been sick. So, no foul play was suspected. The corpse and the vehicle have been released to the family on request.”

On the suicide case at Ijanikin, Bala revealed that the corpse of an unidentified man was discovered inside a bush beside a bridge at Adio Bus Stop, Ijanikin, at about 9.30a.m., Saturday.

He said policemen from Ijanikin Division, who were alerted on the discovery, visited the scene and discovered, on close observation, a plastic container of the poison.

He said: “One plastic containing poison, suspected to have been taken by the deceased, was found beside him. Photographs were taken and the corpse was removed and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, for autopsy. Investigation is in progress.”

Vanguard