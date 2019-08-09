Airlift

By Kayode Sani-Arewa from Makkah

Less than 24 hours to Arafat Day celebration, facts have emerged that the phase two airlift of Nigeria Pilgrims back to the country will begin August 17.

Head of Aviation at National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Eng. Mohammed Goni disclosed this at a pre-arafat meeting in Makkah.

According to him, the first four flights are billed to carry Lagos Pilgrims.

He also urged officials of State Pilgrims Welfare board to cooperate with the commission to avoid any delay in the return of Pilgrims.

Meanwhile, NAHCON has advised Nigeria pilgrims to use umbrellas as they commence Hajj rites today.

The Hajj commission gave the directive following forecast that temperature is expected to rise above 45 degree celsius.

The acting Chairman of NAHCON, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, gave the advise Thursday.

He explained that adequate arrangements have been made to cater for the health needs of the pilgrims through acquisition of ambulances and stationing them at pilgrims accommodations to tackle emergency situations.

NAHCON’s medical team head, Dr Ibrahim Kana, during the pre-arafat meeting also disclosed that only seven death have been recorded.

According to him, three of the deceased were from Kano, two from Katsina and one each from Nasarawa and Sokoto states.

He also explained that adequate drugs are available to cater for the health needs of Nigeria pilgrims in the holy land.

