1st Lagos State Inter-Club Boxing Challenge begins

The maiden edition of the Lagos State Inter-Club Boxing Challenge kicks off today at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos, and ends on Thursday.

Sponsored by Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya, Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and GOtv Boxing, the tourney will feature about 150 senior male and female boxers across weight categories drawn from boxing clubs in the state.

The tournament, which is organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission in conjunction with the Lagos State Boxing Association, aims to discover talented boxers ahead of the 20th National Sports Festival billed to hold in Edo State in April 2020.

Chairman, Lagos State Boxing Association, Mr. Akinsoji Ambode, explained that in addition to discovering boxers that will represent the state at the National Sports Festival, the tournament will also give opportunity to boxers in all corners of the state because participation is open to all young boxers attached to clubs affiliated to the Lagos State Boxing Association.

Trophies will be awarded to best boxers in the male and female categories at the end of the tournament.