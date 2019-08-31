150 telecom fraud suspects returned to China from Cambodia

A total of 150 Chinese suspects involved in telecom fraud cases were on Friday sent back to China from Cambodia, according to Chongqing police.

Police in South-West China’s Chongqing Municipality in April were alerted by victims who were lured by users on a dating site to gamble on websites based in South-East Asia.

The victims said they transferred a large amount of money to those websites but later discovered that they were locked out of their accounts.

Chongqing police had since launched an investigation and found the telecom fraud ring was in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

More than 10,000 victims from 28 Chinese provincial regions and cities were involved in the case.

On Aug. 14, Chinese and Cambodian police launched an operation in Sihanoukville, busting the fraud ring in four locations and nabbing 127 suspects.

Chongqing police said the case involved nearly 100 million yuan (or about 14 million U.S. dollars). Close to 1,000 computers and mobile phones were seized during the operation.

Meanwhile, police found another fraud gang located two dens during the investigation, with 23 suspects arrested. (Xinhua/NAN)

