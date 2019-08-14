14-yr-old girl commits suicide in Ughelli over boyfriend

…as 17-yr-old impregnates 10-yr-old girl in Benue

By Peter Duru & Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—A 14-year-old Senior Secondary School, SSS, I student of Kess College in Ekredjebor area of Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has committed suicide over a failed relationship with her boyfriend.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased, identified as Favour, was home alone when she carried out the act, and was said to have left a suicide note, stating reasons for her action.

The lifeless body of the girl (Favour) was discovered by one of her friends, who had visited Favour to make her hair.

Giving details of the incident, a source in the area disclosed that the victim, an only child of her parents, had hung herself from a ceiling fan in their residence.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “It was one of the girl’s riends that raised an alarm when she saw her body dangling from a ceiling fan.

“When people came into the house, they also saw a note she had written, stating that she decided to take her life owing to a failed relationship with a male from the same school she attended.”

Though several efforts to speak with Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, were fruitless as at press time, a Police source at the Ughelli ‘B’ Division Police Station confirmed the incident when contacted.

…in Benue

Meanwhile, in Makurdi, Benue State Police Command, yesterday, paraded a 17-year-old boy (names withheld) that impregnated a 10-year-old girl (names withheld), who put to bed last Sunday.

Also paraded were two alleged fire arms manufacturers, Terhembafan Sevav and Vishii Avav, and their accomplices, Mkarvter Shagbe and Terseer Makuna, recently arrested in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state, with three AK-47 rifles loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition; two single-barrelled pump action guns, two locally-made pistols, four magazines, one gas cylinder, assorted gun manufacturing tools and charms.

While being paraded by the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Garba Mukaddas, at the Command headquarters, the 17-year-old boy confessed to be the father of the new born baby, claiming he slept with the 10-year-old twice.

He said: “I slept with her twice in December last year with her consent. I did not rape her.”

Also paraded were 11 others for alleged child trafficking, kidnappings and robbery.

According to Mukaddas, “Daniel Achogwu of Otukpo town was arrested after he allegedly took a pregnant minor to Aba, Abia State, where the victim was delivered of a child that he sold to an unknown person. The matter is still being investigated.

“Also, few days ago, a victim from Vandeikya council reported that some unknown persons had called and threatened him to pay N2 million or they would kidnap and kill him.

“Investigation led to the arrest of one Godwin Terfa from his hideout at Tsav village. He has already confessed to the crime.”

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard