Breaking News
Translate

12 die in flash flood in China’s Hubei province

On 1:35 pmIn Newsby

Twelve people reportedly died and another missing after a flash flood in China, the country’s state broadcaster CCTV said.

File: This image is used to demonstrate the story

Heavy rainfall caused the flood in the popular tourist destination of Duobi Gorge in Hubei province, Central China.

About 61people were rescued, CCTV also reported.

China has gone far ― which way Nigeria?(Opens in a new browser tab)

Floods are common during summer in parts of China, often causing deaths and economic damage.

There are also frequent landslides, two of which killed 12 people in Guizhou province, in south-western China, in July.

Vanguard 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.