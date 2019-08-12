12 die in flash flood in China’s Hubei province

Twelve people reportedly died and another missing after a flash flood in China, the country’s state broadcaster CCTV said.

Heavy rainfall caused the flood in the popular tourist destination of Duobi Gorge in Hubei province, Central China.

About 61people were rescued, CCTV also reported.

Floods are common during summer in parts of China, often causing deaths and economic damage.

There are also frequent landslides, two of which killed 12 people in Guizhou province, in south-western China, in July.

Vanguard