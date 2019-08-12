By Udeme Akpan

THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has trained 107 internally displaced persons (IDPs), in different crafts under its Fair Chance Initiative (FCI), for rebuilding the North East region.

A graduation ceremony to mark the end of three-month classroom training was held on Friday at Yola, Adamawa State, ending with the award of three relevant certificates and starter packs to the trainees.

In his welcome speech, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote explained that the beneficiaries were selected from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States and were trained on specialist trades including plumbing, electrical, carpentry, GSM phone repair, digital soft skills, soap making and bead making.

He confirmed that the Board would attach the trainees to established companies that specialize in their trades, including the NCDMB Neighbourhood Project in Borno State, adding that the attachments would enable the trainees to perfect their crafts, learn the business side of their trades and undergo mentoring for three months.

He stated that the Board was implementing other interventions in the North East, including the Deworming Program of Future Assured Initiative, which is focused on improving the survival rate of children in the North East and the NCDMB Neighborhood Project where the Board is working to construct 90 model homes in Borno State, in settlements previously destroyed through insurgency.

Wabote charged the trainees to use their skills to make a living for themselves and become useful to the society and called on other agencies of government and stakeholders of the oil industry to support the IDPs and the reconstruction of the North East.

Delivering her address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan commended NCDMB for selecting more female participants for the training, describing it as a positive development. She noted that NCDMB’s intervention in the North East was part of the oil and gas industry’s contribution to the rehabilitation of the victims of insurgency and reconstruction of the North East region.

She confirmed that other agencies under the ministry had developed their own programmes to make sure that the region feels the impact.

