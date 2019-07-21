You talk too much (Handling that Chatterbox)

By Janet Adetu

Who is that chatterbox around you? That person that talks non-stop, sometimes important, interesting and intriguing topics. Other times that chatterbox, also known as a talkative can surely get on your last nerve. Most times you realize they are busy talking about nothing substantial or of value to you at that time. They are simply rumor mongers whining and wasting away the entire workday.

It is true that there are times when you will enjoy a good gossip to keep the ball rolling during social networking gatherings. However, as a professional, you run the risk of silently tarnishing your image if you are known to be that person who pays less attention to the work and more attention to being noticed. If anything at all within the office your personal goal will determine the level of our focus. Given the challenging recession, your aim should be to boost your polish, productivity and performance, after all your promotion will not be presented on a platter of gold but on the basis of your consistency.

Could you be that chatterbox? When you find yourself in the midst of someone who simply cannot stop rambling on what do you do?

A number of things would happen if you allow this trend to continue:

It will disrupt your daily agenda and target for the day. It will mislead and distract your attention for what is important for the day’s accomplishment.

It has the potential to stir up strife within the office among workmates. It has the potential to stir up negative emotions It can be responsible for generating low moral towards work.

It becomes challenging when the chatterbox is your direct colleague, who persistently distracts your job role, exhibiting more of a pessimistic than optimistic view to life.

Why do some people enjoy having something to talk about all the time, regardless of the time of the day, the environment and people they are among? It is truly about diverse personalities, channelling energy wrongly and the lack of focus.

How best to handle that chatterbox – Chatterbox Etiquette

The body says everything

Simply where you have a colleague that you deem a chatterbox, you can say so much without saying a single word. Your body language will indicate your interest or not. Your facial micro-expression can show you are put off or totally in disapproval of what is being said. Avoid being aggressive or insulting in trying to get rid of that colleague. If handled well, the message will be clear.

[READ ALSO]

Get right to it

You know your target for the day or so you should. You may have allowed and condoned the chatting I the past. When you discover the trend don’t waste time when it comes to ignoring the person or persons. Get on with the real business of the day, appear to be very busy and indicate you are not interested.

Say it like it is

If you are the superior or the boss put policies in place for poor conduct. Lay down the simple rules of proper behavior and consequences for its breach. If it is your colleague, let that person know what you do not like, and advice that you can catch up over lunch hour. If you believe that you are the talkative make a conscious effort to reduce the length of your conversations and watch the image you are portraying.

Step aside

There will be moments when you will need to avoid such people if only to get very important work accomplished. Operating from a different workstation if need be may do the trick. Send direct messages across of your need to concentrate and your level of seriousness. Let none other sabotage your image and chances of future success. In an open-plan office try to engage a rapport and relationship with other key colleagues that way you will find it easier to move around and spend less time with one person or group of people.

Silence is the best answer

This is a last resort and will need to be practiced with caution. The objective is not to cause or stir up malice but to let your colleague know that you are swamped in your current assignment. A few silent murmurs will indicate that the time to talk is not now or simply say that you are busy at that time so clearly cannot accommodate any chat.

Don’t pick that call

You may be saddled with a colleague who calls at wrong and odd hours lingering on regardless of the time of the day. With caller ID it is easy to avoid unwelcome calls especially if they come first thing in the day. Return missed calls when you have much more time on your hands.

Watch your words

The office is a sensitive place to gossip as it can backfire if not managed well. Simply watch your words with all that are concerned and be mindful of your contributions to delicate discussions to avoid being miss-quoted. Refrain from being that Chatterbox In the office.

Goodluck!

VANGUARD