Woman walks into hospital, steals accident victim’s phone

On 10:26 amIn Crime Guard, Newsby

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THERE was a mild drama, weekend, at the orthopaedic ward of the Central Hospital, Ughelli, when a woman, who went to the ward in the guise of visiting a patient, stole a phone belonging to an accident victim on admission at the hospital.
The woman, identified as Oteri, in company of her two-year-old baby, was subsequently arrested by the Police and detained at the Ughelli Division ‘A’ Police Station.

Giving details of the incident, a senior police officer at the Ughelli Police Area Command said the suspect, who the officer said later confessed in a written statement to committing the crime, had hidden the phone in the toilet.

The Police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “In her confessional statement, she admitted stealing the phone and hid it in the toilet from where the phone was retrieved.”

