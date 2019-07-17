Woman stabbed to death by mother of daughter’s boyfriend

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—A trader at the Ughelli Main Market, Vivian Salamu, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly stabbing to death the mother of her son’s girlfriend, during a fight over the teenagers’ relationship.

The deceased, Loveth Okagbare, was confirmed dead at the Ughelli Central Hospital, where she was rushed to.

The suspect, who went into hiding after the incident, was arrested and held at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Ughelli, and subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Asaba, for further investigation.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that, angered by the relationship between the two lovebirds, Loveth, dragging her daughter along, accosted the suspect at her stockfish shop to ask her to tell her son to stay away from her (Loveth) daughter, but the visit led to a confrontation between both women.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, “during the confrontation, a fight ensued, resulting to the suspect using a knife on the victim and her daughter, which led to her death while the girl also sustained knife wounds on her leg.”

Confirming the incident yesterday, Delta State Police Public Relations Office, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said: “Yes, the suspect was arrested and brought to Asaba. For now, the matter is being investigated by the State CIID.”

Vanguard