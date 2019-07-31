Why I help underprivileged – Apostle Chinyere

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – CHURCH leader and humanitarian, Apostle Gift Chinyere Chibuzor, has said that the strongest motivation for his growing charities to uplift the underprivileged is the fact that he once experienced extreme poverty in life.

Chiyeren, founder Omega Power Ministry, made the revelation at ongoing Conference Series in his honour by the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), Rivers state following the ministerial excellence award to him as “Crusader of Social Gospel” by Uniport’s Department of Religous and Cultural Studies.

The maiden Conference is on the theme, “Pentecostalism and African Pastorate Profile and sub theme, Apostle Chiyeren Gift Chibuzor, Social Gospel and Neo Pentecostalism”

Apostle Chiyeren said, “In a society where church leaders build schools with the offering and church members can’t afford same school for their children, we now have 15 quality school is different states absolutely free for students. People thought it was impossible.

“We have just commissioned 72 flats at Aluu, given out for free. We rehabilitate repentant criminals, cultists, prostitutes, women involved in baby factory pregnancies. We have a free hospital and maternity. A free all girls technical college is on its way.

“I know how it feels when someone says I have no food to eat, so we are proving free restaurants. I am not doing all these to be reconised. The truth is, I have tasted extreme poverty and hardship in the past. I realise God used that bitter experience to make me appreciate bailing others out of such pity.

Highlighting merits of the Conference Series in honour of the Church Leader, Uniport’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lale said, “Before our very eyes, Apostle Chiyeren has deftly combined the gospel of Jesus Christ with commendable welfare initiatives that have positively impacted virtually all segments of society.

Head of Department, Religous and Cultural Studies, Dr. Ngozi Iheanachor, said, “Pentecostal ministry and phenomenon flourish potentially and looms large in society and individual cravings. It therefore becomes plausible to celebrate outstanding players in the fold.

“From pre-conference study, we identified the ministerial thrust and strength of Apostle Chiyeren to lie on social gospel. The results of the conference, to discuss in parallel sessions of six panels and peer review, will culminate in reports and books in honour of the Apostle”

