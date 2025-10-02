How King Chibuzor Chinyere saved the life of Miss Angel Onyemuche

Miss Angel Onyemuche was born with a rare medical condition—two reproductive organs. From birth, she endured severe physical and emotional trauma, particularly when attempting to urinate.

Her poor family background meant that no medical solution was provided for years, leaving her to suffer silently until divine intervention came through the Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), His Royal Majesty King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

Angel’s childhood was marked by hardship. She is the first of three siblings, all orphaned after their father passed away and their mother later died from convulsions. Following their parents’ death, Angel’s condition worsened until her father’s sister took her in and enrolled her in one of OPM’s 38 tuition-free schools.

It was there that her teachers noticed her health challenge and reported it to King Apostle Chinyere. Deeply moved, he personally interviewed Angel and quickly intervened to seek medical solutions. He first directed that she be examined at the OPM Free Specialist Hospital. When doctors confirmed her case required urgent advanced care, he ordered her transfer to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

On September 29, 2025, a team of specialists at UPTH successfully performed a rare surgery on Angel. After a series of medical examinations, doctors carried out a delicate procedure to remove the male reproductive organ while preserving the female one. The landmark surgery was hailed as a demonstration of Nigeria’s growing medical capacity to handle complex cases.

The entire cost of the surgery and related medical care was covered by King Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, funded through church tithes and offerings. Beyond this, he directed that Angel’s two younger siblings, who had been left farming in the village, be relocated to live with him and immediately enrolled in OPM’s free schools.

For Angel, this marks a new chapter of liberation and hope. “This is indeed God’s time for her freedom,” a family member said, likening her healing to divine intervention in line with Ecclesiastes 3:1–8 on God’s appointed times and seasons.

The successful operation has sparked joy in both medical and faith communities, highlighting how compassion, faith, and medical expertise can transform lives. For many, Angel’s case stands as proof that complex medical challenges can be addressed within Nigeria when resources and goodwill come together.