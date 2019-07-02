By EKAETTE BASSEY

Young entertainment publicist and entrepreneur, Yung Miraboi Mark has opened up on why he has chosen not to be nominated for any 2019 awards. In a chat with Vanguard, he finally speaks out his mind regarding notable Nigerian entertainment awards and other awards that have come his way and why he has turned them down.

“I don’t want people to hate or get jealous when I win and I don’t want to get jealous of people when they win too, that’s why I choose not to be nominated for an award this year, ” he said.

“I see no reasonable reason to be sad for a day for what is actually vanity upon vanity. Yes, winning an award it’s a good vibe and recognition especially when it’s notable but those who have been nominated and didn’t win know how it feels,” he added.

Speaking further he explained that he is not against awards and expressed enthusiasm to win more in the coming years.

“I look forward to 2020 and I think I have to be silent for this year. Meanwhile, I have other recognition in the past like Nigerian Hype awards and the Nigerian Tush Awards which I was nominated in 2018,” he said.

Miracle Kelechi Chike who’s popularly known on social media as Yung Miraboi Mark it’s a Nigerian entertainment publicist and a business manager who hails from Abia State but resides in Lagos State, Nigeria.

