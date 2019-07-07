By Sam Eyoboka

OPPOSITION to the suspended RUGA Settlement across the country is still swelling by the day as the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) representing over 18 million Christians Tuesday vehemently opposed the policy, saying Nigeria would be a better nation if the $11 billion earmarked for the project is deployed into infrastructural development. It will set Nigeria on fire.

Speaking at the presentation of two archbishops and consecration of four bishops who would be posted to US and Canada to uphold the traditional Christian teachings that marriage is between a man and a woman in those climes, the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria, pst Rev. Nicholas Okoh said it a ton of government is very provocative and government should do everything to regain the confidence of the people.

“It is very provocative. I will suggest that the government should do things that will restore the confidence of the people. It is not good to take a people for granted and ride over their sentiments,” Okoh who has repeatedly called on the Federal Government to do all it can to bring an end to the incessant killings across the country, maintained.

Explaining the essence of the deployment of bishops to the US which made the foursome to take the Oath of allegiance declaring before God and His Church that they have never been homosexuals/bisexuals, and vow that they would not indulge in the practice of same; and that if after this oath they are involved, found to be, or profess to be a homosexual/bisexual against the teachings of the Holy s riptides as contained in the Bible, they bring upon themselves the wrath of God and subject themselves willingly to Canonical discipline as enshrined in the Constitution of the church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Okoh said the idea is for them to go and oversee some of our churches there.

“The Anglican Church is an evangelical church and it must keep moving with the tide because as you know it is flowing river which doesn’t stop. It must keep moving,” he said adding that there are Iberians out there who will need the same way we worship here locally. The new bishops who are proceeding to the US include Rt. Rev. Olukayode Ademola Adebogun, Rt. Rev. Adedokun Adesoji Adewunmi, Rt. Rev. Martin Chukwuma Anagbogu and Rt. Rev. Augustine Aigbovbiose Unuigbe.

The Archbishop of Enugu Province, the Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, one of the two archbishops presented yesterday expressed happiness for the elevation but cautioned the Buhari administration to tread softly on the issue of RUGA policy describing it as a very embarrassing situation.

“The government have a rethink on the issue because spending about $11 billion is unthinkable. There are several issues begging for attention across the nation; the new salary structure has not been paid, hospitals are not equipped, roads are in a dilapidated situation, teachers are not paid, lecturers are going on strike why should Fulani Herdsmen should a priority project for the government.

“I think we should use that money to build more roads, hospitals, equip our schools and pay salaries of workers instead of budgeting such humongous amount to service the interest of a particular ethnic group to the neglect of over 250 other ethnic groupings in the country.

“A huge number of Nigerians are suffering and cannot put food on their table, there are areas in the country that have not seen electricity for over two years. Nigeria will be a better country if we spent that money on developing the nation’s infrastructure for the benefit of the generality of the citizens.

“I will not support RUGA and no governor in the South East will support that kind of project and of course we do not have land that any governor will cede to Fulani herders. I have already issued a statement to that effect. Why should the interest of Fulani herders be so loudly pursued by the government with state funds?” the Enugu archbishop stated assuring that no South East governor will make the mistake of applying for the project.

In the same vein, the host of the event of the programme and Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Rt. Rev. James Odedeji prayed for the new bishops and wishing them success in their new assignment, he also voiced his opposition against the RUGA policy which he described as “ill-adviced” and will blow no one any good at the end of the day but instead, state resources would end up in people’s pockets.

“At a time like this, what the nation needs now is to be prayerful. We need prayers now much more than any other time for very obvious reasons that very unpopular decisions like the RUGA policy are being made. The decision is enough to set the whole nation on Fire and so my advice as an oracle of God is for the Presidency to step with utmost caution because it only when the country is peaceful that progress can be made and the history of the nation could be written in gold.

“I will further advise the President not to allow people to push him to do things that are not in the interest of the majority of the people of the country. As a leader people will give you advice but it’s for you to sift good as I e from bad advice in line with the oath of office you have taken,” Bishop Odedeji counselled.

