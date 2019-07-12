We’ll build modular refinery, create jobs — Agbedi

AHEAD of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state, an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Fred Agbedi, has promised to take advantage of the state’s oil and gas resources to build a modular refinery, if elected.

Agbedi who stated this shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, Tuesday, at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja, said the refinery would be privately owned without the interference of government in order to enhance its performance.

The aspirant said his administration will go the whole length to industrialise the state in order to create job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

“We will ensure that youths who created an atmosphere of militancy will be brought together. So I am in the race to render service in a greater capacity. I know what the challenges are in Bayelsa State. I also know the issues people agitate about, ” he said.

According to him, Bayelsa will witness tremendous improvement in the standard of living of its people, saying he would work with a team of committed patriots to take the state to a higher level.

Vanguard