We recovered only 88 bullets from herdsman — Imo monarch

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The traditional ruler of Obudi Agwa Autonomous Community in Oguta Local Government Area, Eze Ignatius Asor, yesterday, said only 88 bullets were recovered from the herder caught in the community.

Speaking to Vanguard in Owerri, Asor said: “The Fulani man said there were 100 pieces of bullets in the sack. But we counted 88. He could not explain where the remaining 12 are. So I suspect they have used them.

“The situation now is very tensed as our people want to take to violence. But I told them ‘no’ because these people are armed to the teeth.

“They are with sophisticated rifles and our people don’t have them. What we have here are hunters. Guess what will happen when a hunter goes to face somebody with AK-47.

“I called my people and told them to let’s take to dialogue, as I will not like a break down of law and order in the community. So, my people kept watch over the Fulani man until the Police came and took him away.

“Their cows have completely destroyed our farms. Our farmlands are now like football fields.

“I even told them to come and dialogue with us and that we can show them where they can graze but they will tell us that they don’t hear English and continue with their impunity.”

…as Enugu council moves against land-grabbers

Meanwhile, leaders of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State rose from an emergency meeting yesterday, to dissociate themselves from all purported sale, lease or other forms of alienation of land at Nkpunator, Igga, Nkpologu and other communities in the area.

In a communiqué by the chairman, Fidelis Ani, and all the 14 traditional rulers, the leaders noted the indiscriminate sale, lease and other alienation of their ancestral land “contrary to extant laws, customs and traditions regulating alienation of land, by criminal elements who have no authority to do so.”

Noting the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Land Use Act and other extant laws regulating the Alienation of Land, ”including but not limited to judicial pronouncement on same,” the leaders expressed concern at “the activities of criminal elements who pose as foreign investors in their quest to illegally acquire community land.”

They advised “those who facilitated illegal sale of land to return the proceeds of such sale to the purported buyers,” urging “those who purportedly purchased the land to lawfully seek recovery of their money or other considerations.”

