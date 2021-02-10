Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Herders/farmers crisis: Why we met Imo monarchs, Hausa, Fulani— Police  

On 1:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police command has said that they had met with the Hausa/Fulani communities in Okigwe local government area of Imo state, for them to live peacefully with their host communities.

In a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that even the traditional rulers from the area were part of the meeting.

It stated that the purpose of the meeting was to find a lasting solution to the farmers/herders crises.

According to the statement, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo state, CP Nasiru Mohammed, visited  Okigwe Local government to interact with the stakeholders and  Hausa/ Fulani communities in the Zone.

Also read: Again, gunmen strike in Taraba capital, kidnap one

“The occasion which took place at the Divisional Police Hqrs Okigwe, on the 9th February 2021, had in attendance,  the Traditional rulers, Youth leaders, President generals of various Town Unions, Women leaders, Hausa/ Fulani communities members, Farmers, Rep. Of the LGA Chair Person,  Councillors etc.

“We charged them to live peacefully with each other, and eschew violence, violence does no one any good.

“We charged them to promptly and amicably resolve any issue that may arise among them, and further commended them for have a very effective committee that dialogues on issues relating to the parties especially on Farmers/herders conflict. Finally, the CP urged them to tolerate  each other’s excesses as that is the only  way to peaceful  coexistence.”

The statement added that the  “Representatives of the various groups,  thanked the CP for finding time to come and interact them and promised to continue coexisting peacefully.

“The head of the Hausa community also used the opportunity to  thank the people of the area for being  good landlords, as he said he had lived there for over thirty  years without any issues,  and that any issue that arose, had always been settled  amicably.”

A cross-section of Okigwe community leaders, Hausa/Fulani leaders during a peace meeting with the police.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!