We pick players based on our opponents – Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has explained why he has presented three different line ups against Nigeria’s group opponents at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He told journalists that he picked players for games based on how the team want to play and the opponent they are up against. Clearly stating that no player is sure to start games.

The coach made several changes to his starting lineup for the game against Guinea which Nigeria won 1-0 to seal their spot in the round of 16 and against Madagascar today, he will likely field a lineup different from the one against Guinea.

Rohr said no player in the team is sure to start a game and that it’s all down to the competitive nature of the squad which makes it easy for players to fill in for other players when they are not available or can’t play with the style the team want.

“We have a steady team not a sure team. Everybody has the same chance to play based on the opponents we are playing and also how we want to play. When you have a team that has players with so much quality, you keep changing for better result”, Rohr said.

The team that defeated Guinea 1-0 last week saw the German drop Mikel, William Troost Ekong and Paul Onuachu. All the three started against Burindi in the opening game which the Eagles also won 1-0.