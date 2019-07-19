Washing glass cup properly is a good skill

There is a saying that Cleaningness is next to godliness. Hardly can you go wrong with your health or struggle with your family health if you adhere to cleanliness. One of the efforts Homemakers can make to keep their families healthy is to be sure that glass cups used in the house are kept clean all the time. This is especially so, because of children who may not be extra careful with hygiene.

Keeping the glass cup sparkling white is one of the things I learned from my guardian while growing up. It has now dawned on me that whatever a person learns as a skill while growing up can never leave. Anytime as I served my aunt water, she would always send me back to make sure no water is hanging on the cup before I bring it to her. If there water on it, it showed it was either just rinsed or not washed at all. Because of that, I washed glass cups thoroughly with soup and drained before serving her. If not, it always earned me a back slap.

Many children and adults as well do not know if the glass is clean or not, except there is visible dirt on it. As Homemakers, whether male or female, every child and adult, must learn to wash glass cup properly. They must know that keeping cups clean is part of good skills for healthy living. This also applies to water bottles which have sent many people to the hospital because of bacteria infections.

How to make your glass cup sparkling clean

Whether it is a glass cup for water or mug for tea or coffee, cleaning drinking glasses by hand is one of the best ways to keep them sparkling clean. First, run a sink of warm water or boil warm water and add just a few drops of dish soap to the water. Excessive amounts of soap can cause more streaking because soap attracts more minerals and particles from the water. Gently wash the glass with a sponge and rinse it thoroughly.

Rinsing is the most important part of the process. If you bring out the cup and there is still bubble water hanging on the cup, rewash with soup preferably liquid soap. Allow the glassware to air dry upside down. If it is a set glass that it is not going to be used immediately, keep them in a glass hanger. If you are keeping them on a tray, make sure the tray is dry. Don’t put glass cup that is not dry on a tray because drained water, if not disposed of can attract bacteria.

Drinking glasses are lovely to behold but after some time, it tends to start to develop white film especially mug used for tea, coffee and cocoa drinks. At times, it begins to turn brownish and looks as is if it is dirty. It can be frustrating to deal with this film, but the good news is that these deposits can be easily removed.

Washing glass cup with minor film

According to reports available to Homemakers, soaking glasses in plain white distilled vinegar is an effective home remedy. Vinegar only works on very minor film. it does nothing for serious cloudiness.

If it is minor, soak your cups for five minutes in white vinegar. Since it’s acetic, it will dissolve the minerals in a snap. Then wash with liquid soap, rinse thoroughly and air dry.

How to know you are using a clean cup

This depends on family hygiene. This is because many families do not know the hygienic way to keep glass cup. Under normal circumstance, if a cup is used, it must be placed open up and not turned down. It is not your home and you doubt the cleaning ness, ask for straw for your drink if it is available. If not, and it is not a place you can ask for a cleaner glass or drink directly from bottled water, it is better you hold your thirst. If it is a restaurant, you have a right to demand a clean glass cup.

