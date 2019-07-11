WAEC authenticates Kwara Governor’s result

Ilorin- The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday officially confirmed that Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq sat its secondary school leaving examination in 1976 at the Government College Kaduna.

The council also confirmed that he had sat the exams using Razaq A.R. as contained in the credentials the governor repeatedly submitted to the INEC when contesting for elections.

The confirmation was contained in the certified true copy of the results of the governor and other candidates of the same set that the examination body forwarded to the Kwara State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ilorin.

The tribunal is chaired by Justice Bassey Efiong.

The PDP is challenging the election of AbdulRazaq on the allegation that he did not have WAEC results as required under the law.

The WAEC document, which is the statement of result and numbered exhibit P3B, was presented by Olorunsola Victor O., a senior examination officer with the Ilorin office of the regional body.

The witness, during cross-examination, also confirmed to the tribunal that at least 31 other candidates had their names abbreviated, putting to rest claims by the PDP that the WAEC did not allow abbreviations during that time.