Breaking News
Translate

Video: Soldier tests bullet charm, fires gun into his mouth

A yet to be identified African soldier has taken to social media to show off the potency of his bullet charm as he fires different types of guns into his mouth without any injury.

Sen. Uzodinma denies felicitating with Ihedioha Imo Governor – elect(Opens in a new browser tab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Soldier Fires Gun into His Mouth to Test his Bulletproof Charm.
A yet to be identified African soldier took to social media to show off the potency of his bulletproof charm as he fires different types of guns into his mouth without any injury. According to him, no gun on planet earth including AK 47 assault rifle can penetrate him. In the video trending on social media, the soldier fired three different guns into his mouth, one at a time. After each shot, he spits out the bullet unharmed, although the last gun fired was followed with a little blood but he seemed fine. . . #SaharaReporters #News #Video #Police #Naija #Shaderoom #FatimaPR #lifestyle #us #nyc #Newyork #Africa #diaspora #Nigeria #Lagos #BreakingNews #life #building #buildingcollapse #Canada #EthiopianAirlines #Kenya #theconstableng #PulseNigeria #PulseWochitNews #Channelstv

A post shared by TheConstable.ng (@theconstable.ng) on

Vanguard

According to him, no gun on planet earth including AK 47 assault rifle can penetrate him.

In the video trending on social media, the soldier fired three different guns into his mouth, one at a time.

After each shot, he spits out the bullet unharmed, although the last gun fired was followed with a little blood but he seemed fine.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.