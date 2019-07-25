Video: Soldier tests bullet charm, fires gun into his mouth

African Soldier with powerful Black Magic Voodoo Juju Bulletproof (Odeshi) Charms Posts Video Evidence Showing That No Gun on Planet Earth Including An Ak47 assault rifle can penetrate him. pic.twitter.com/J9VLc6dflH — #BBNaija Laila Ijeoma (@LailaIjeoma) July 24, 2019

A yet to be identified African soldier has taken to social media to show off the potency of his bullet charm as he fires different types of guns into his mouth without any injury.

Vanguard

According to him, no gun on planet earth including AK 47 assault rifle can penetrate him.

In the video trending on social media, the soldier fired three different guns into his mouth, one at a time.

After each shot, he spits out the bullet unharmed, although the last gun fired was followed with a little blood but he seemed fine.