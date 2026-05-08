Two soldiers killed, many terrorists neutralised in Borno gun battle

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and two gallant soldiers have lost their lives on Thursday in a foiled attack on Forward Operating Base (FOB) MAGUMERI under Sector 3 of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI.

Magumeri is a local government headquarters and just about a 46 km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The incident led to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists by troops.

In a press statement signed by the Media Information Officer of Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt Col. Sani Uba on Friday morning confirmed the incident.

He said, “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in the early hours of 7 May 2026, successfully contained an attack by ISWAP terrorists on Forward Operating Base (FOB) MAGUMERI under Sector 3.

“The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the location under poor visibility. Although the terrorists recorded minor breaches on an isolated section of the camp.

“Impressively, troops fought gallantly and decisively contained and defeated the attack by neutralising scores of the terrorists.

“It is important to state that further exploitation of the general area revealed extensive blood trails, body drags and the recovery of terrorist corpses, confirming the heavy casualties inflicted on the attackers during the failed assault.

“Troops also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the fleeing terrorists to include PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, AK 47 rifles and magazines.

“Regrettably, 2 gallant soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the battle, while an officer and other wounded personnel are currently stable and receiving appropriate medical attention.

“Additionally, some equipment was damaged by fire during the engagement as well as temporary structures which caught fire during the intense battle.

“Troops are currently conducting exploitation operations within the general area to further consolidate gains from the successful encounter while efforts to ascertain additional battle damage assessment continue.

“The failed attack further underscores the fighting spirit of OPHK troops in denying terrorists freedom of action across the Theatre of OPHK. The Military High Command commends troops for their impressive battle performance, urging them to sustain the operational tempo,” Uba explained.