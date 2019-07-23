The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has commended the commitment of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to reforms, especially in areas of political and economic development.

Symington stated this when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Ikpeazu at Government House, Umuahia.

The United States Ambassador, represented by Political Officer, United States Consulate General, Shashank Iyer, noted that the United States is willing to partner with Abia State, South-East and Nigeria on security, improved livelihood for rural dwellers as well as harmonious relationship between ethnic groups.

He explained that he was in the state to discuss issues on how to support the economic development and improved livelihood for rural dwellers.

According to him, “the US is committed to Abia and South-East. We will visit other states in the region, as we have political interest in Nigeria. We commend Abia for its commitment to reforms and want to support the South-East on development and security.”

[READ ALSO]

He stressed that the United States has a wide range of programmes aimed at helping the poor and vulnerable members of the society, explaining that the International Leadership Programme of the U.S is aimed at sponsoring young leaders from the zone on leadership skills.

He said Abia State was selected for the programme based on the commitment and evidence of leaders such as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who he said is dedicated to reformation and development.

In his response, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu appreciated the United States of America for its concern over the South-East region. He added that his administration has continued to engage in collaborations with the US aimed at fostering the welfare of Abia citizens.

The governor noted that “US has been supportive to Abia State and we have engaged in collaborations with some US agencies and the Abia Diaspora community in the US.

“We use this opportunity to call on the US to look towards the Enyimba Economic City project, which will be flagged off before December this year.”

According to the governor, his government as part of its intervention in the health care sector is building a world-class mother and child hospital, which will be named after Jackson Foundation in recognition of their contribution in the health sector.

VANGUARD