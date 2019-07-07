Uduaghan mourns Adolor Okotie-Eboh

The former Governor of Delta State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan has expressed shock over the death of Chief Adolor Okotie-Eboh, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress who died yesterday at the age of 64.

In a statement issued yesterday in Warri by Udaughan’s Media Assistant Mr. Monoyo Edon, said the former Governor described the death of Chief Adolor Okotie-Eboh as a big loss to the Itsekiri nation, the All Progressives Congress and Delta State due to his gigantic contributions to the political narrative of not just Delta State but also Nigeria at large.

According to Edon the former Governor said “late Chief Okotie-Eboh as erstwhile Chairman of Delta APC, led the no-defunct Delta ACN into the merger that birthed the All Progressives Congress. The American trained pilot turned politician was the son of Nigeria’s First Republic Finance Minister, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh.

“I pray that God would strengthen and console his family in this difficult time. We miss you Omimi Ejor”.