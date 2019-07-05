By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—- AN Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced two men to 91 days imprisonment each without an option of fine for stealing N108 and other items after breaking into a shop at Apata area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The accused persons, Saliu Sanni (24) and Taiwo Hammed (27), were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking and stealing.

The two accused persons pleaded guilty to the three count charge.

According to the charge sheet marked No MI/685c/2019, the accused persons and others, now at large, on the June 26, 2019, at about 2:30 am at Apata, Ibadan, in the Ibadan magisterial district, conspired together to steal.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Temitipe Daudu, told the court that Sanni and Hammed, on the same date, time and place, did break into the shop of one Mrs. Bola Ayedun with intent to commit felony.

Daudu said the accused persons and others, now at large, stole 35 pieces of Jeans trouser, 50 pieces of round neck T-shirts, 44 pieces of perm slippers, 11 pieces of belt, 5 pieces of shuttle bags and N108 cash, all valued at N409,300, property of Ayedun.

The prosecutor said the offences were contrary to, and punishable, under Sections 516, 413,(1) 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

The accused persons confessed that they actually committed the act under the influence of alcohol.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs. Practical Adetunyibi, said being under the influence of alcohol was not an excuse for stealing, noting “why didn’t you and face an oncoming trailer after getting drunk?”

The accused persons were found guilty of all the charges and sentenced to three months imprisonment with hard labour “to serve as deterrent to others.”