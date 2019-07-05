Those I offended should forgive — Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, yesterday, said those offended by him and the state should forgive and join his agenda to rebuild IMO.

Governor Ihedioha spoke in Owerri while addressing the over 600 traditional rulers in the state at the Eze Imo palace.

He told the royal fathers that on his assumption of duty as the governor of the state, he noticed that the state was destroyed, citing the Government House, roads constructed by Rochas Okorocha’s administration, local government system, health care system, the traditional institutions and the issue of sanitation in the state, promising to engage the traditional rulers in rebuilding the state.

He said: “I promise to rule Imo with fear of God. A lot of things happened in IMO. A lot of things got damaged and I did not know that it will get to a point of me and my deputy, not having an office to operate from.

“We have asked the Ministry of Housing to do an evaluation of the offices so that we will have a conducive place to operate from. For this reason, I and my deputy have got a temporary office.”

Suspends coronation

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has suspended coronation of monarchs in the state as well as recognition of newly-created autonomous communities by his predecessor.

The governor disclosed this in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyegucha, yesterday in Owerri.

The statement, which did not give reasons for the action, added that should there be any need for the coronation of an Eze, it would be done with his (Ihedioha) approval.

According to the statement, “Governor Emeka Ihedioha has directed the suspension of all ezeship coronation ceremonies in every autonomous community in the state forthwith.

“Any coronation must be with the express approval of the governor.

“He has also suspended the recognition of the last batch of newly-created autonomous communities by the previous administration. All letters of recognition purportedly issued from January 1 are hereby cancelled.”