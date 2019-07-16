MALCOM X made a fine distinction between the house Negro and the field Negro in one of his numerous speeches. The revolutionary leader eloquently defined the two in the following words:

“Back during slavery, when Black people like me talked to the slaves, they didn’t kill ’em, they sent some old house Negro along behind him to undo what he said. You have to read the history of slavery to understand this. There were two kinds of Negroes. There was that old house Negro and the field Negro.

“And the house Negro always looked out for his master. When the field Negroes got too much out of line, he held them back in check. He put ’em back on the plantation. The house Negro could afford to do that because he lived better than the field Negro. He ate better, he dressed better, and he lived in a better house. He lived right up next to his master – in the attic or the basement.

Master’s property

“He ate the same food his master ate and wore the same clothes. And he could talk just like his master – good diction. And he loved his master more than his master loved himself. That’s why he didn’t want his master hurt. If the master got sick, he’d say: ‘What’s the matter, boss, we sick?’ When the master’s house caught afire, he’d try and put the fire out. He didn’t want his master’s house burned. He never wanted his master’s property threatened. And he was more defensive of it than the master was.

“That was the house, Negro. But then you had some field Negroes who lived in huts, had nothing to lose. They wore the worst kind of clothes. They ate the worst food. And they caught hell. They felt the sting of the lash. They hated their master. Oh yes, they did.

“If the master got sick, they’d pray that the master died. If the master’s house caught afire, they’d pray for a strong wind to come along. This was the difference between the two. And today you still have house Negroes of Nigeria and field Negroes. I’m a field Negro.”

Malcolm X could have foreseen our situation in Nigeria today when he made the above speech as “house Negroes of Nigeria” litter the Southern part of Nigeria today who are ready to sell their mothers to please the owners of the present game in Nigeria.

They are a set of people who put a higher premium on worshipping the god of their bellies than standing up for values that would elevate their people. They are more vicious than the slave masters and defend their interests more tenaciously than them. They are not in the bedroom of power. They are kept at the balcony of power from where they are deployed for the dirtiest of errands against their own people.

They are made in the image of Vidkun Abraham Lauritz Jonsson Quisling, a Norwegian army officer whose collaboration with the Germans in their occupation of Norway during World War II established his name as a synonym for “traitor”.

Quisling entered the army in 1911 and served as military attaché in Petrograd (St. Petersburg; 1918-19) and in Helsinki (1919-21). He assisted in relief work in Russia under the famous Arctic explorer and humanitarian Fridtjof Nansen and later for the League of Nations. In the absence of diplomatic relations between Britain and Soviet Russia, he represented British interests at the Norwegian legation in Moscow (1927-29). As minister of defence in an agrarian government (1931-33), he gained notoriety for repressing a strike by hydroelectrical workers. He resigned from the government in 1933 to form the fascist Nasjonal Samling (National Union) Party, which stood for suppression of Communism and unionism, but he never gained a seat in the Storting (parliament).

At a meeting with Adolf Hitler in December 1939, Quisling urged a German occupation of Norway; after the German invasion of April 1940, he proclaimed himself head of the government. Although his regime came under widespread bitter attack and collapsed within a week, he continued to serve in the occupation government and was named “minister-president” in February 1942 under Reich commissioner Josef Terboven.

Quisling’s attempts to convert the church, schools and youth to National Socialism aroused fervent Norwegian opposition. He was held responsible for sending nearly 1,000 Jews to die in concentration camps. After the liberation of Norway in May 1945, he was arrested, found guilty of treason and other crimes, and executed.

Our Quislings or house Negroes in dysfunctional Nigeria have all pride and dignity simply because they have access to cash from the masters and are given some state protection which turns them to high priests who cannot be touched by the infirmities of their people.

In the midst of the siege their communities have been placed by trespassing herders who are spreading terror in many communities, they have become spokespersons of these terrorists. They are ready to dismiss all the threats against their people even when they are slaughtered like folks.

The “big men” among them have employed maladjusted and disoriented youth whom they have turned to e-rats whom they use to spread vile propaganda and to throw base and banal inanities all over the social media to make light the terrible affliction of their people.

They lack any sense of history to remember what happened to those who played such a perfidious role in history. They continue to sell their people cheap, unmindful of the verdict of history.

While there are plenty of notable traitors throughout history, not many were skilled enough at the betrayal that they could actually make a living off of it. Sidney Reilly, better known as the ‘Ace of Spies’, was a British intelligence officer and is the most accomplished spy in human history. His complete exploits may never be fully known, but it was rumoured he had worked for more than four different governments during his career. Details as to his heritage are fuzzy. Whether he was Irish, Russian, Ukrainian or English, we may never know. Regardless, Reilly is responsible for more cloak-and-dagger deception than possibly any other spy.

Reilly’s career reads just like a James Bond novel, mainly because James Bond novels are based on Reilly’s career. During his career, he worked for the Soviets while serving as a double agent for the British and the Japanese, sent confidential Russian information back to London during WWI, and sent information to Tokyo during the Russo-Japanese War.

Reilly was discovered as a double agent for the British during an attempt to assassinate Vladimir Lenin and had to flee to Russia for his life. Depending on who asked, Reilly is either a national hero or conniving double-crosser, but either way, he is definitely the most accomplished traitor.

Unfortunately, the Soviets got tired of his meddling and lured him back to Russia, where he was caught, tortured, and executed. Apparently, even during his incarceration in the Soviet Union, he was recording Russian interrogation techniques to sell to the highest bidder. Old habits die hard, even in Soviet gulags. The verdict of history is that traitors don’t end well.

Vanguard