Teenager in court over alleged cultism

A teenager, Shakiru Odebiyi, 19, allegedly caught belonging to a secret society, was on Wednesday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, an aluminium roofer, of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 16 at 4.00 p.m. at Agbotikuyo St., Agege area Lagos.

Perezi alleged that the defendant and some others still at large unlawfully assembled in a manner that threatened people and disturbed the public peace.

‘’The defendant and some others at large also did take oath binding them to be a member of Eye and Aiye Confraternity,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 42 (a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant bail of N70, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji said that the sureties should be clergy men, traditional title holders or community leaders.

She, however, said Odebiyi should be remanded in Kirikiri prison, pending perfection of his bail conditions.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Aug. 23 for mention.

NAN

Vanguard