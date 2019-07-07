Swimmers happy with renovated National Stadium pool

Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Babatunde Fatai-Williams said the renovated swimming pool of National Stadium Surulere, Lagos is a major boost for Nigerian swimmers in their preparations for the All Africa Games.

Fatai-Williams who was speaking in Lagos said that the swimmers were happy being in Lagos for the camping as it had always been a nightmare camping in far-out places. The National Stadium swimming pool was abandoned and left desolate for many years until it renovated and revived by entertainment entrepreneur, Joseph Odubeatu popularly known as Ojez.

“We are happy the pool here at the National Stadium is in good condition,” said Fatai-Williams

“The water is well treated and as we go into camping, the athletes will be happy training as there isn’t going to issues of travelling long distances and other developments that dampened their spirits.”

He added that Nigerian swimmers have good chances of winning medals in the All Africa Games, unlike in the last edition, where they were dropped from the Nigerian contingent.

“We have two good swimmers coming from the USA and Australia we are banking on.

“Besides our other swimmers have chances too. The AAG should be a ground for a good exposure and we are looking forward to participating.”