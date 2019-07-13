Soyinka a selfless pathfinder, great african pride – Ooni

The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has warmly congratulated the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on his 85th birthday, describing the literary giant as a great pathfinder.

The Spiritual Leader of Yoruba race worldwide in a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare on Friday,

said Professor Soyinka has always shown unalloyed concerns for the younger and future generations, calling him a true Pan-Africanist and an incorruptible Nigerian patriot who has remained undistracted from promoting the traditions and cultural values of his native Yoruba race.

Ooni Ogunwusi who is the Co-chairman of Niational Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) described the world renowned playwright and novelist as an undisputed globally known face of justice, voice of truth and and character of selfless service to humanity with six decades of unrelented masses oriented activism.

The African foremost monarch applauded the the man popularly called “KONGI” for his intellectual contributions towards the development of Nigeria’s national interest and his commendable fight for the common people through several works of art like plays, poetry, prose as well as his directional public statements to cheer or jeer public policies as they affect the innocent masses.

“You are the pride of the prestigious Yoruba nation as you are known for promoting our native culture and traditions.

“Over the years, you have lived a unique life worthy of emulation through hard work, discipline and an uncommon love for your fatherland. You are indeed globally known face of justice, voice of truth and and character of selfless service to humanity with six decades of unrelented masses oriented activism.

“On behalf of the entire House of Oduduwa worldwide, I am elated to fecilitate with you as you clock 85 years of age. I heartily pray the Almighty Olodumare(God) shall bless your age with health and prosperity to keep enjoying the good ” Ooni said.

VANGUARD