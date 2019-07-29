Breaking News
Soldier stabs driver dead in Kogi

On 9:33 amIn Crime Guard, Newsby

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—An Army Lance Corporal, identified as Moses, who allegedly stabbed a driver, Ogbimi, to death over an altercation in Okene, Kogi State, has been arrested.
It was gathered that the deceased, a driver with a popular transport company, had gone to recover one of the company’s vehicles that broke down, when their towing van bruised a soldier’s car.

An argument ensued and the soldier attacked the deceased with a jack knife.

He then got in his vehicle and fled. But road users and other passers-by chased him. He abandoned his car and ran into a bush behind a private building at Agbede in Edo State, from where he was arrested.

