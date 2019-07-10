By Juliet Umeh

Recognising the enormous challenges the Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, face in Nigeria, broadcasting media platform, Silverbird Entertainment, in collaboration with Business Day Newspaper and digital events platform, Eventstracer recently, announced plans to launch the Silverbird Small Business Events Circuit.

The initiative is to solve the issues of growth and stability in the SMEs sectors of the economy.

According to the partners, “The Silverbird Small Business Events Circuit is a series of nine sector-specific small business events and seminars organised by Silverbird Entertainment to promote the stability and growth of SMEs. Each of the events will be held over three days. The circuit will begin with Nigeria’s first ever flower event, the Lagos Flower Convention planned to hold over the weekend of August 9-11, 2019, and conclude in March 2020 with the Silverbird SME Award Night. All events will hold at the Atrium of the Silverbird Galleria in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“From the event listing released, three events will potentially shape the excitement of the Circuit, the Gifts and Wraps Event scheduled for late December 2019 and the double header Cake Delight and Valentine Flower Festival both scheduled for the week of Valentine in February 2020.”

The organisers said that within the eight months, the Circuit will welcome more than 150, 000 visitors to see the 200 exhibitors across its nine industry events.

Briefing the media during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to announce the collaboration, Vice-President of Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, said that SMEs face a lot of challenges which not only borders on finance, but also awareness creation for their products and services.

He said: “Silverbird is leveraging its media and real estate assets to create a platform that will provide small businesses with access to providers of what we have termed CHITTA, Capital, Health, Insurance, Technology, Training and Awareness. This CHITTA framework is vital to the sustained growth of small businesses.”

Also commenting, Business Day General Manager, Adeola Ajewole, highlighted the commitment of the newspaper to the growth of small businesses in Nigeria.

Vanguard