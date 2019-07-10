AFCON: Senate congratulates Super Eagles

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday congratulated the Nigeria’s Super Eagle for qualifying into the semi final stage of the African Cup of Nation (AfCON) by beating South Africa 2-1 in Egypt.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, Lawan who noted that the victory of the Eagles has reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the team to win the trophy, said, “your victory this night has reinforced our confidence in you to win the trophy for Nigeria.

“Nigerians have never doubted your commitment and patriotism in making Nigeria proud in the field of soccer, and I urge you not to relent until you achieve total victory”.

The President of the Senate charged them to see their superlative performance since the commencement of the tournament beyond just scoring goals and winning matches, but their contribution in unifying all Nigerians irrespective of the divides.

He said, ” Football, particularly when it comes to our national team has been our greatest unifier where the nation is put above all other primordial interests.”

L

awan urged Nigerians not to relent in their support and prayers for the national team to emerge as winner of the tournament.