See funny reactions as MURIC writes Buhari, calls for ban on #BBNaijia

By Anthony Ogbonna

On 3:02 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

Reactions have trailed a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari by a Muslim group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, wherein the group asked President Buhari to order a stop to the airing of the 2019 edition of the reality television show, Big Brother Naija, #BBNaijia.

Muric, In a statement by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said the reality TV show,  #BBNaijia is ‘immoral, dangerous and bohemian.’

The Islamic group queried the Federal Government for allowing such a show to go on air, noting that the show is satanic, full of nudity and is eroding the moral values of the society.

According to the petition seen by Vanguard, the group said, “We are being forcibly dragged to a world of nudity, shamelessness and open promiscuity. Inmates of BBNaija kiss, romance and engage in sex openly. BBNaija is bohemian, anti-social, crude and immoral. It constitutes a potent danger to every home. BBNaija is satanic. It is unacceptable.

Itt said “This reality show is dragging our children into a life of moral debauchery. It is robbing them of the last vestiges of honour. It is deleting the word ‘shame’ from their vocabulary. BBNaija has alienated our youth from the elders. A yawning lacuna now exists between the young and the old. Irreversible social crisis looms.”

“The daughters of Jezebel are here already. Unless the authorities move with the speed of lightning, human dignity in Nigeria is going, going, going!

“Or do we not realise that for every single BB Naija inmate who wins a big amount of money and a car, more than 50 million young people are misled? Qur’an 30:41 says, ‘Evil has appeared on both land and sea as a result of the handiworks of men…’

Meanwhile, many Twitter users have attacked MURIC for calling for the ban on the reality TV show.

Below are some of the tweets condemning MURIC for the call:

