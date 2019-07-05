…Earmarks 200,000 hectares for project

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Yahaya, on Friday, expressed disappointment over the suspension of Ruga settlements by the Federal Government.

The Ruga settlement project which was a brain child of the Ministry of Agriculture was to be set up in the 36 states of the federation for the Fulanis.

However, the proposed Ruga settlement generated heated controversy, especially from Southern part of Nigeria and the Middle Belt, leading to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, directing that the project be suspended.

Speaking with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Yahya expressed disappointment that the project was suspended.

He said that already, his state had earmarked 200,000 hectares of land to be donated to the federal government for the project, adding that the pastoralists deserved sympathy as the conflict was also affecting them.

Details later