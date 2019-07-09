Residents task IE on adequate power supply

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Residents of the University of Lagos Estate in Isheri, Lagos, have called on the Ikeja Electric, IE, to increase power supply to the Estate in order to improve standard of living.

The Chairman of the Community Development Association, CDA, Alhaji Bashir Momodu, who also commended the company at its recent meeting, for the installation of meters in the Estate, under the Meter Asset Provider, MAP, scheme, said that they can now control their energy consumption.

In his response, the Ag. Chief Commercial Officer, IE, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, reiterated the company’s commitment to bridging the metering gap across its network through MAP.

He said: “Ikeja Electric is deploying the meters in two phases, starting with Shomolu, Ikorodu and Abule-Egba Business Units. The second phase will now include Akowonjo, Ikeja and Oshodi Business Units. We have already commenced MAP in the Shomolu Business Unit, with the metering of Unilag Estate in Isheri and Magodo.”