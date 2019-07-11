Reps probe recruitment, extortion scam in NNPC, NPA, CBN

By Livinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe the alleged clandestine recruitment process in NNPC, NPA, CBN and other Federal Government’s Ministry, Department and Agencies, MDAs.

The House made the resolution following a motion introduced by Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau State during yesterday’s plenary.

The lawmaker alleged that rather than following due process while recruiting members of staff, the MDAs often use the “back door” to employ those favoured for various positions.

He expressed strong reservation over the conduct of the MDAs, pointing accusing fingers at, specifically, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC; Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, among others.

He added that though the Federal Government lacked the capacity to employ most graduates, “there is the need for the few openings available to be filled competitively and based on the federal character principles.

Also read:

“It will amount to injustice if we will be sitting here and allow MDAs to employ people at their own will. So it is important for this House to ask questions on how MDAs, like NNPC, NPA and CBN, recruit.”

Ayika Valentine from Anambra State asked his colleagues to consider what they would be remembered for as representatives and come to the rescue of their constituents.

“With what is going on here, you will agree with me that some of our young ones that die in deserts lose their lives because they don’t have someone in the corridors of power,” he said.

Shettima Ali from Yobe State said the motion calls for immediate constitution of a committee to look into the matter.

Mzondu Benjamin from Plateau State said failure to address the alleged secret recruitment would mean a vote for insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria.

“I represent the unemployed youths of this country. Most of the problems we are facing are as a result of unemployment. A lot of unemployed youths who are out there will receive solace from this move,” he said.

The lawmakers, subsequently, resolved to set up a panel that would investigate the matter and report back in three weeks.

Vanguard