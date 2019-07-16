Rape allegation: We support Fatoyinbo – CAN

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has pledged support for Biodun Fatoyinbo, embattled pastor of Commonwealth of Assembly, COZA, church, amid the rape allegations against him.

This is a reversal of CAN’s previous stance on the rape scandal, having claimed that COZA is not a member and that getting involved in the case would be outside its jurisdiction.

In a video shared in the early hours of, yesterday, and currently trending on social media, CAN officials were seen at COZA’s Sunday service declaring solidarity for Fatoyinbo and the church.

Among them are Jonah Samson, chairman, CAN in FCT, and Israel Akanji, chairman of the North-Central zone of CAN.

“It’s a pleasure being here and I assure you that we are with you and we will continue to be with you. We are in support of the church. We are in support of your pastor.

“We stand by him and this church will continue to march forward. I say and I declare, the gates of hell shall not prevail in any church in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen,” Samson said.

On his part, Akanji described the rape allegation as a ‘Jerusalem-Jericho road,’ adding that he was obliged to take a supportive stance on behalf of the church and the concerned clergyman.

He said: “How can I and then the FCT chairman hear that one church that God has a plan and purpose for is going through this Jerusalem-Jericho road and then we will walk away?

‘’We will not do such a thing. We are here to just let you know we are with you in prayer. The Lord will bring you out even stronger.”