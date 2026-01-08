Alleged rape: Chris Okafor challenges VDM, Doris, others to provide proof to Police

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS—The legal team of popular cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, has challenged social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, VDM, actress Doris Ogala and other individuals making allegations against him to submit concrete proof to the Nigeria Police, warning that failure to do so would attract full legal consequences.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, counsel to the cleric, Ife Ajayi, described the allegations circulating on social media as false, malicious and part of a coordinated campaign of cyberbullying, blackmail and public incitement against his client.

Ajayi said the attacks, which resurfaced in December 2025, were initiated by Doris Ogala and later amplified by bloggers, influencers and some online media platforms without any effort to seek Pastor Okafor’s response.

“Our client is a law-abiding citizen and a private individual. What we are seeing is not journalism or advocacy, but a carefully orchestrated attempt to destroy his reputation through lies and sensationalism,” Ajayi said.

He recalled that Ogala had earlier accused Pastor Okafor in late 2024 of owing her N45 million, an allegation he said was linked to a discontinued business arrangement

According to him, the matter escalated into repeated online attacks, monetary demands and claims of a supposed affair, which later morphed into allegations of murder, rape and sexual misconduct.

Ajayi disclosed that Ogala had previously been arrested and charged for cyberstalking and cyberbullying following similar conduct, but the case was amicably settled out of court as Chris decided to drop the charges against her.

He said the settlement, which was adopted by the court, included a clause barring her from mentioning Pastor Okafor’s name publicly or making further claims against him.

“She collected a settlement sum and expressly undertook never to mention our client again. At no time during that process did she allege rape, sexual assault or any affair. These claims only resurfaced after she violated the settlement,” he stated.

The lawyer said Ogala was again arrested before Christmas 2025, over fresh allegations and interrogated by police in Lagos, during which she reportedly denied making some of the most serious claims attributed to her online.

He added that she was granted administrative bail on health grounds and warned not to return to social media with unsubstantiated allegations.

Ajayi accused VDM and other platforms, including a podcast, of assuming the roles of accuser, investigator and judge by calling on the public to submit allegations online instead of reporting to law enforcement.

“If anyone has evidence of rape, murder or any crime, the proper place is the police station, not social media. You cannot incite the public and then hide under freedom of speech,” he said.

He revealed that Pastor Okafor had honoured police invitations, cooperated fully with investigators at the State CID, Panti, Lagos, and provided what he described as “irrefutable evidence” debunking claims of sexual assault, child abuse or homicide.

Ajayi said the legal team was currently monitoring dozens of social media accounts suspected to be pushing false narratives and has filed criminal complaints against those involved.

He issued a formal challenge to Ogala, VDM and others to present their allegations and evidence to the police within days.

“If they truly believe these allegations, let them swear to them, bring witnesses and submit proof to the authorities. Otherwise, we will ensure they face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.