Breaking News
Translate

President Muhammadu Buhari’s 11 re-appointed aides

On 10:18 pmIn News, Politicsby

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of his Personal Physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi and 10 other personal staff.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Friday.
buhari's
President Buhari

Buhari meets Service Chiefs over Boko Haram’s onslaught in Metele(Opens in a new browser tab)

1 Abba Kyari President’s Chief of Staff
2 Boss Mustapha Secretary to the Government of the Federation
3 Mohammed Sarki Abba Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)
4 Ya’u Shehu Darazo Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)
5 Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi Personal Physician to the President
6 Lawal A. Kazaure State Chief of Protocol
7 Sabiu Yusuf Special Assistant (Office of the President)
8 Saley Yuguda Special Assistant (House Keeping)
9 Ahmed Muhammed Mayo Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)
10 Mohammed Hamisu Sani Special Assistant (Special Duties)
11 Friday Bethel Personal Assistant (General Duties)
12 Sunday Aghaeze Personal Assistant (State Photographer)
13 Bayo Omoboriowo Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.