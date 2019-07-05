President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of his Personal Physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi and 10 other personal staff.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

1 Abba Kyari President’s Chief of Staff

2 Boss Mustapha Secretary to the Government of the Federation

3 Mohammed Sarki Abba Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)

4 Ya’u Shehu Darazo Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)

5 Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi Personal Physician to the President

6 Lawal A. Kazaure State Chief of Protocol

7 Sabiu Yusuf Special Assistant (Office of the President)

8 Saley Yuguda Special Assistant (House Keeping)

9 Ahmed Muhammed Mayo Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)

10 Mohammed Hamisu Sani Special Assistant (Special Duties)

11 Friday Bethel Personal Assistant (General Duties)

12 Sunday Aghaeze Personal Assistant (State Photographer)

13 Bayo Omoboriowo Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)