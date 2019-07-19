Police swoop on cultists during change of baton

..Arrest new, out-gone leaders, three members

By Victor Arjiromanus

Residents of Alagbado area of Lagos and its environment may finally heave sigh of relief, following the arrest of two suspected notorious leaders and three members of the Eiye confraternity, alleged to have been terrorizing the area.

The suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, at a handover party cum initiation of new members, at a hotel in Alagbado area of the state, on the confraternity’s international day, July 7, popularly known as 7/7.

Information at Crime Guard’s disposal revealed that suspected out-gone leader of Eiye cult, Esimakini Joel , aka Jack Bawa,(23) had just finished the handover modalities with the incoming leader, Femi Orire aka correction(20) when the Police swooped on them.

Explaining how he landed in Police net, Joel, said, “ I organised a party after my handover in a hotel at Alagbado area, before leaving for my house. But I was informed that fight ensued between my gang members and another group, while I was still at home in Onishere. Femi came with some police men to my house where I was arrested”

Asked how he joined cultism, Joel replied, “ Two months after I was admitted into Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, some members of the Eiye confraternity kidnapped me and said I must join, threatening to kill me if I declined. I succumbed out of fear. After sometime, I discovered that I couldn’t cope anymore with my academic work due to cult activities.

“I called my parents to inform them that I could not continue with school. I have dropped out, returned to Lagos and started learning printing work.

“Since then, it has been from one huddle to another without anytime for me. I always found myself in trouble, just as I have been caught again by the Police”

‘’I was made the chairman because my father has a house in the Gbagada area. The reason they used that as qualification is to easily identify and reach me any time they needed me, and for the sake of bringing peace in the area. I took over from my predecessor, Lekan, aka Lekas”

As for Femi, he said,”. I joined the gang while I was in Ordinary National Diploma 2, at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta. I was going to a friend’s party one weekend, when some guys accosted me and asked me to join them. After my ND2, I returned to Lagos and remained a member of Eiye, I have also been on street doing my plumbing work”

‘’I can’t really say why I was chosen as new leader to succeed Joel, but, I feel it’s because my father has a house in Lagos.”

“On July 7, 2019, I went for our meeting as usual. By the time we finished and I was about leaving, my colleagues held me back and started pouring water on me. That was how I was announced as the new chairman.

Vanguard