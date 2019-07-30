Police kill 4 kidnappers in Taraba

By Daud Olatunji & Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—Four suspected kidnappers were reportedly killed by the Police in Bali Local Government area of Taraba State, while Ogun State Police Command rescued no fewer than seven kidnapped victims and arrested 41 suspected kidnappers.

Confirming the killings of the kidnappers via telephone, spokesman of Taraba State Police Command, DSP David Misal, said the suspected kidnappers were killed in their camp located on a mountain.

He said a Dane gun, charms, pots of soup, solar panel and ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers den.

On the rescue of seven kidnapped victims and arrest of 41 suspects, Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the victims included three staffs of Lafia Hospital, Ibadan, who were kidnapped last week.

Vanguard