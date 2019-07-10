By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— three persons were feared killed, yesterday, following a clash between youths and some policemen at Nkpolu Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State during the burial of a youth in the area.

It was gathered that the development disrupted the fragile peace enjoyed by the people of Nkpolu community.

It was also learned that the youth being buried, Aleruchi Woko, was allegedly murdered by a Military man during a protest in the area last year.

The burial yesterday, it was gathered, turned bloody as some policemen reportedly attacked the youths, who were returning from the mortuary.

It was also gathered that the policemen, whose mission were unknown at press time, had also invaded the burial ground and shot sporadically, chasing youths and sympathisers from the venue.

A youth in the area, who preferred anonymity, narrated that the men in Police uniform had stopped some youths around Obiri-Ikwerre area of Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, who were going to the mortuary.

The source disclosed that the youths resisted and that the armed policemen opened fire, killing three of them.

However, when contacted, Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, noted that the Police had got intelligence report that hoodlums, who were not from the area, would invade the burial venue.

Omoni dismissed claims that people were killed, adding that although there was a clash between the Police and some hired youths, nobody died.

