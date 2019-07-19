Breaking News
Photos: Super Eagles return from 2019 AFCON in Egypt

On 1:54 pm
Some Super Eagles and their officials from 2019 AFCON in Egypt, during their arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday (19/7/19). Nigeria won the bronze medal at the event following a 1-0 defeat over Tunisia.
From left: Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr; President of Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel; Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory, Christian Ohaa; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who came out to welcome the Super Eagles from 2019 AFCON in Egypt, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday (19/7/19). Nigeria won the bronze medal at the event following a 1-0 defeat over Tunisia.
From left: Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory, Christian Ohaa; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Olusade Adesola; and Assistant Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, during the return of the Super Eagles from 2019 AFCON in Egypt, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday (19/7/19). Nigeria won the bronze medal at the event following a 1-0 defeat over Tunisia.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, delivering the Federal governmentís welcome speech to the Super Eagles on their arrival from 2019 AFCON in Egypt, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday (19/7/19). With him are from centre: Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr; President of Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel; Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory, Christian Ohaa; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development, Olusade Adesola; General-Secretary, Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi and some technical official of the team. Nigeria won the bronze medal at the event following a 1-0 defeat over Tunisia. NAN

