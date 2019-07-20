Peruzzi clears air on wearing Davido’s leftover clothes

By ROTIMI AGABANA

Music rave of the moment, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, a.k.a Peruzzi, has been touted as one new generation music act who probably had it easy in the pursuit of his passion for music. But such is hardly the case because he also had a few experiences with the hard knocks of life while trying to find a footing on the Nigerian music space.

Sharing one of such experiences in a chat with Potpourri, the ‘Majesty’ crooner explained how an UBER driver absconded with money meant to book his flight ticket to Dubai.

“There was a time Davido asked if I would love to travel to Dubai because he was there. I said “why not”, so he asked me to send my account details for him to send me money for the flight ticket. But I mistakenly sent him the account details of my Uber driver. He sent the money to him but it was later I realized the mistake. When I called the UBER driver to send me the money, he blacklisted my number. I called him with other numbers he also blacklisted them too. Meanwhile, I didn’t know how to tell Davido that it was a wrong account number I gave him. When I later told him he didn’t say anything. I continued making efforts to find the UBER driver but it was fruitless. Davido later asked me to send the correct account details and I did. The next day, I travelled to Dubai to meet him”, he said.

Speaking further, he shed light on rumour making the rounds that he wears Davido’s left over clothes.

“How would I see a cloth on my friend and can’t tell him that I like it or that I want it? That was the first time I was seeing that designer shirt in my life. I told him I liked it and he gave it to me. So there’s nothing wrong about that”, he said.

He added that contrary to public knowledge, he has no legal contract with Davido’s record company, David Music Worldwide. “No, I don’t have a proper contract with Davido; Davido is my guy. He has people that have been living with him for about 13-years and they all do not have any form of contract with him; what would they need a contract with him for?”

Vanguard